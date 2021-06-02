Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Down 39% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $851.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

