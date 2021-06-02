Plian Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,750.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $18.00 million and $118,750.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.01025841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.86 or 0.09579964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,008,632 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.