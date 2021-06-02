Pluton (PLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.37 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $7.47 or 0.00019931 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $6.37 million and $339,012.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.01021388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09483432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

