PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 3,900 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $126,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.13. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

