PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 3,900 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $126,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.13. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.