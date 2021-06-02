POA Trading Up 3% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, POA has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $193,115.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,118,327 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
