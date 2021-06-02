Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 57,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Polarean Imaging in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLLWF)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.