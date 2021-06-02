Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $2,061.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

