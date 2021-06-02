PolkaFoundry (PKF) Achieves Market Cap of $10.51 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,382,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

