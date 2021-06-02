Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $153.88 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $153.88 million and $2.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00490434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

