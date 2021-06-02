Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Achieves $6.28 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $1.64 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00010819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00188659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.01042689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

