Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $756,409.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $756,409.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,454,281 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

