Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 148,587 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of CNO Financial Group worth $42,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

