Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 711,697 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2,935.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Anaplan worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PLAN opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.