Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 121,485 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $39,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.50. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

