Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,261 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of MicroStrategy worth $42,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,938,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

