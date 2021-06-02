Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.20 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ResMed worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.57 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.