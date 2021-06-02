Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.51 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $39,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

