Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.27 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $40,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

