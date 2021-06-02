Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.48 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Entegris worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 287.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 152,032 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

