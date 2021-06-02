Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Medifast worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.49.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

