Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 315,060 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $40,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.