Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,409 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $40,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $168.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

