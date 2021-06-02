Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,580 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Extended Stay America worth $39,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $247,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.