Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Seaboard worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock traded up $61.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,726.82. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,265.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

