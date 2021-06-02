Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,229 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Alleghany worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y stock traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $704.61. 71,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,047. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $460.58 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

