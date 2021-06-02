Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,378 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 5,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

