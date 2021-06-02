Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

