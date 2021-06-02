Private Management Group Inc. Buys 811,163 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,163 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 14,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

