Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $50,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,386. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

