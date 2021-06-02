Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

