Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,204 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aegon worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $852,000.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 1,132,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.