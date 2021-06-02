Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems comprises about 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496 in the last 90 days. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

