Private Management Group Inc. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Peoples Bancorp worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $643.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.