Private Management Group Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Rush Enterprises worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 11,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

