Private Management Group Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,057 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $31,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. 2,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,157. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.