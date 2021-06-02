Private Management Group Inc. Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,873,991 shares during the period. Colony Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Colony Capital worth $31,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 2,096,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

