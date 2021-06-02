Private Management Group Inc. Has $42.79 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CNA Financial worth $42,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,977. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

