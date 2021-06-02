Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Dorian LPG worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,565 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,863. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

