Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,106 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Crown worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,604. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

