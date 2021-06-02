Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 174,269 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the quarter. United States Cellular makes up about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of United States Cellular worth $32,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Cellular by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 139,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,917. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

