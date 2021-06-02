Private Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $25,277,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AutoZone by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO traded down $9.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,401.29. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,453.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

