Private Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $37,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 706.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 109,906 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $116,417.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,537,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,266,853.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,220,343 shares of company stock worth $14,597,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 823,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.