Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Albertsons Companies worth $43,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

