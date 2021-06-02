Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 6.27% of Ardmore Shipping worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 264,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,939. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

