Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.28% of WestRock worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WestRock by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,415,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,600. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

