Private Management Group Inc. Sells 120,382 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,382 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Clearwater Paper worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

