Private Management Group Inc. Sells 263,243 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,243 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

