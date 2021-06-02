Private Management Group Inc. Sells 38,295 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up about 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $40,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 172,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,720. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

