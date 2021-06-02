Private Management Group Inc. Sells 43,780 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFIN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 351,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,921. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

