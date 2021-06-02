Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,923 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 194,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,150,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

